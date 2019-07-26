London Comic-Con kicks off with new Star Wars Zone

London Film and Comic-Con kicked off on Friday unveiling a new Lego Display Zone and Star Wars area to delight popular culture enthusiasts over the next three days.

The twice-yearly event is being held at the Olympia and will also host a bevvy of actors from some of the most iconic films and television shows.

Star Wars and Lego Zones

A whole area has been dedicated to George Lucas's iconic franchise, manned by FanthaTracks.com, a news website for Star Wars fans.

The zone will host some of the leading Star Wars costuming groups, a game demonstration area, an exhibition on unproduced toys and ideas from the Phantom Menace film and some panels and interviews.

Among the big draws though are a limited number of pieces signed by Rogue One director Gareth Edwards and actor Jeremy Bulloch up for grabs with the proceeds from the sale going to charity.

Another zone will make its entry for the first time in London, the Lego Display Zone. Organisers said it will feature a number of unique builds from a wide range of subjects.

"Whether you are a young fan, or young at heart, it's hard to deny the joy of those little bricks", they said on the website.

Celebrities

Fans will have the opportunity to meet some silver screen superheroes in the flesh including Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Val Kilmer, who played Batman.

Zachary Quinto, Spock in the Star Trek reboot will also be there, as will The Matrix's Carie-Anne Moss

From the little screen, Game of Thrones actors — including Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) and Vladimir Furdik (the Night King) — are sure to be a hit.

Actors from Doctor Who, Stargate, Star Trek, the Harry Potter franchise and the Walking Dead will also attend.