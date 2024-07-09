EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
Large pumpkin sculpture by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in London’s Kensington Gardens.
No Comment
Updated:

Video. The giant yellow pumpkin of London, Yayoi Kusama's latest masterpiece

This large-scale sculpture by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is part of the Serpentine Gallery's public art presentations. Located against the backdrop of the Round Pond, the bronze pumpkin is Kusama's largest to date. The sculpture, featuring her signature polka dots, reflects Kusama’s childhood fascination with pumpkins. It will remain on display in Kensington Gardens until November 3, 2024

This large-scale sculpture by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is part of the Serpentine Gallery's public art presentations. Located against the backdrop of the Round Pond, the bronze pumpkin is Kusama's largest to date. The sculpture, featuring her signature polka dots, reflects Kusama’s childhood fascination with pumpkins. It will remain on display in Kensington Gardens until November 3, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from No Comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT