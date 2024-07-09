This large-scale sculpture by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is part of the Serpentine Gallery's public art presentations. Located against the backdrop of the Round Pond, the bronze pumpkin is Kusama's largest to date. The sculpture, featuring her signature polka dots, reflects Kusama’s childhood fascination with pumpkins. It will remain on display in Kensington Gardens until November 3, 2024
As demand rises can the EU make industry's water use more sustainable?
Video. The giant yellow pumpkin of London, Yayoi Kusama's latest masterpiece
This large-scale sculpture by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is part of the Serpentine Gallery's public art presentations. Located against the backdrop of the Round Pond, the bronze pumpkin is Kusama's largest to date. The sculpture, featuring her signature polka dots, reflects Kusama’s childhood fascination with pumpkins. It will remain on display in Kensington Gardens until November 3, 2024