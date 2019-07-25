Ryanair's Portuguese cabin crew planning five-day strike for August

Portuguese cabin crew working with Ryanair are planning to strike in August over pay and working conditions, according to a domestic union.

The National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC) said the low-cost airliner had failed to uphold an agreement in place since late 2018 that included terms on holiday pay, 22 days of annual leave per year, and full compliance with Portugal's parental law.

In a statement, SNPVAC said the cabin crew had "no other choice" but to strike over the conditions.

It said: "Facing the intransigence from Ryanair and the lack of interest of the Portuguese government on guaranteeing the fundamental labour rights to their citizens that work for Ryanair, the cabin crew had no other choice but to return to the industrial conflict."

The industrial action comes as Ryanair pilots in Ireland and the United Kingdom are holding ballots on possible strike action in August.

SNPVAC said the strike would last for a total of five days but had not decided when in August these days would be.

Ryanair has not yet responded to a request for comment.