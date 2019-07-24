'We are not afraid': What have Europe's front pages got to say about Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson is set to become the UK's prime minister after outgoing leader Theresa May resigns later today.

The 55-year-old former journalist is facing a challenging period as soon as he steps into the role with the looming Brexit deadline approaching at the end of October.

So how has Europe's media reacted to the new appointment?

BELGIUM

De Morgen

"The EU is not afraid of Johnson."

De Tijd

"Boris Johnson has 100 days to prepare for Brexit."

L'Echo

"The 100 days of Bojo before a hard Brexit."

FRANCE

Le Figaro

"Boris Johnson, new project manager of Brexit."

l'Humanité

"With Johnson, the City is no longer afraid of Brexit."

GERMANY

Der Tagesspiegel

"The new boss."

Die Welt

"Boris Johnson moves to Downing Street."

GREECE

The Daily

"The difficult challenges for Johnson."

ITALY

La Repubblica

"Boris, the Trump of England."

il Giornale

"Myself and my friend Boris play the fools, but we're not fools."

POLAND

Rzeczpospolita

"Prime minister, who is afraid of Britain."

PORTUGAL

Diario de Noticias

"Boris Johnson presents four challenges and already chooses names for government."

Publico

"Boris Johnson: The prime minister who wants to resolve Brexit."

SPAIN

El Pais

"Boris Johnson assumes power with ideas of the hardest Brexit."

El Mundo

"Boris Johnson puts the brake on not breaking the Conservative Party."

La Razon

"Boris Johnson: The hawk arrives at Downing Street."