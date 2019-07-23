Watch: Footage of uncontacted Amazon tribe members emerges as deforestation expands

Rare footage of uncontacted members of the Awa Amazon tribe in Brazil emerged on Monday.

The video comes at a precarious time for indigenous tribes in the region, where loggers are nearing their hunting grounds.

The footage was captured by a member of the nearby Guajajara tribe, who is campaigning to protect isolated indigenous groups in the Amazon.

Some members of the Awa tribe have been contacted by the outside world in the past. Others, however, remain isolated with many environmentalists concerned about the threats they are facing due to illegal exploitation of the Amazon.

Several videos of uncontacted tribe members have emerged in recent years due to widespread deforestation in the Amazon. In June 2019, deforestation in the world's largest tropical rainforest was 88% higher than in June 2018.

Many tribes, including Awa, have been forcibly displaced and seen their territory harmed by deforestation, says the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Activists in the region claim that illegal loggers and farmers have been emboldened by Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's right-wing president to expand their deforestation efforts.

There are 300 indigenous groups currently living in the Amazon, including 80 of the world's last uncontacted tribes according to CFR.