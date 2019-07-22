Snail Racing World Championships 2019

More than 200 snails slugged it out in the village of Congham in eastern England, with a series of heats determining a 13-strong field in the grand final.

The rules of this game of gastropods are simple - place the snails on top of a circular table and the first to reach the edge is deemed the winner.

The event has raised funds for local charities since the 1960s and this year, Lincolnshire English teacher Maria Welby and her snail took the honours - 'Sammy' slimed its way to victory in the final in two minutes and 38 seconds.