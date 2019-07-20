Pro-EU protesters hold rally in London

Pro-EU protesters are taking to the streets of London to rally against the expected appointment of former foreign secretary Boris Johnson as the UK's next prime minister.

You can watch footage from the protest in the video player above.

Johnson is the favourite to win the race to be next Conservative Party leader — and PM — after incumbent Theresa May announced she was quitting.

He has vowed to conclude Brexit by October 31, even if that is without a deal being agreed with Brussels.

The "March for Change" has been organised by a coalition of pro-EU and pro-second referendum pressure groups.

It is explictly calling for the UK to revoke Article 50 and remain in the European Union in contrast to previous marches which have called for another referendum on whether to accept Theresa May's deal, revoke Article 50 or leave without a deal.

Up! 💪 Publiée par March for Change sur Samedi 20 juillet 2019 Organisers inflated a giant blimp of Boris Johnson

Organisers have arranged for two blimps of Johnson and Brexit party leader Nigel Farage to fly through London with the march - echoing a similar "Trump baby" inflatable effigy of the US president when he visited in June.

Johnson's rival, the current foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, has refused to say he would leave the EU by 31st October but he "expects" the UK to have left by Christmas.

The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility says the country may already be entering a recession and a no-deal Brexit could more than double its budget deficit for 2020 by adding £30bn (€33bn) to public borrowing.