Kosovo's PM says quits after being called to Hague war crimes court

Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said on Friday he was resigning after being called to The Hague war crimes court linked to Kosovo's violent independence struggle.

"The reason for this decision is because of a call I have received from a specialist chamber as a suspect," Haradinaj said.

The special court in the Hague was set up in 2015 to try ex-Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) guerrillas for alleged atrocities in the war that led to independence from Serbia.

The specialist chamber is funded by the European Union.

Haradinaj said he would travel to The Hague next week. This is the second time he has had to resign as prime minister.