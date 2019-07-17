Ursula von der Leyen: What is the view from Germany on the new European Commission president?

There was only one face on the front of German newspapers this morning: newly appointed European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The 60-year-old, who will now resign at Germany's defence minister, became the first woman to land the EU's top job on Tuesday.

Euronews' reporter Jessica Saltz has been looking at the reaction to her appointment.

Watch her full analysis in the video player, above.

"Her appointment was big news here in Germany," Saltz told Good Morning Europe. "Quite measured tones in the liberal broadsheet Süddeutsche Zeitung, the headline reads: 'A narrow majority for Von der Leyen.

"The newspaper says although Von der Leyen has been voted in as the next European Commission president she is going to have a tough time in the job reuniting a divided Europe and, of course, smoothing over the tensions between the political forces.

"Some more jubilant tones elsewhere in the media: in the Berliner Kurier this morning: 'Europe's First Mutti'.

"Mutti is the German word for mummy or mum and it's a nickname traditionally given to the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"The newspaper points out of course that it's not only a German but a German woman who's going to become the first female European Commission president in history.

"The headline underneath reads: 'She has seven children already and she will soon be getting 500 million Europeans to add to that'. The newspaper suggests she might lend a maternal edge to her job and role."

The tabloid Bild congratulated Von der Leyen on its front page before looking at her replacement as Germany's defence minister: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Kramp-Karrenbauer won a closely contested leadership vote back in December 2018 to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Since then, she is said to have failed to connect with voters and many see her as out of touch and stiff and lacking in the chancellor's political savvy.