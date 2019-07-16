Made toupee? Man 'tries to smuggle cocaine under his wig'

Half-a-kilogram of cocaine was found under a man's wig when he was stopped at Barcelona's international airport, police say.

The hair-raising discovery was made in late June after the Columbian arrived in Spain on a flight from Bogota.

Spanish police said he attracted their attention because he looked nervous and had a disproportionately large hairpiece under his hat.

Officers say they found a package stuck to his head containing about €30,000 of cocaine.

"There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls," said the police statement.

They provided a picture of a middle-aged man seemingly still wearing the toupee and with his eyes blocked out.

They gave no more details about his identity or whether he had been charged with a crime.

Over 100kg of cocaine were seized by Spanish police at the Barcelona-El Prat airport in 2018.