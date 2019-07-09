Watch: Racers whizz downhill at the World Roller Games

More than 4,000 participants are set to take part in the World Roller Games in Barcelona this year.

Over the course of 10 days, the world's best are crowned in categories such as Alpine, Artistic, Roller Freestyle, Downhill, Inline Freestyle, Inline Hockey, Rink Hockey, Roller Derby, Scooter, Speed and Skateboarding.

Playing host to 81 countries this year, the competition is the largest roller sports event in the world.

One of the Roller Games's most exciting as well as dangerous races is the downhill competition, with racers often reaching speeds in excess of 130km/h.

Moroccan athlete, Ismael El Kassab participated in the Downhill Skateboard event this year.

"I'm enjoying representing Morocco because there is no one else doing it. I would like more people to take up this discipline because we need big numbers here," said El Kassab.

The 27-year-old took up the sport three years ago and said that the World Roller Games was the largest tournament he has competed in so far.

The competition was opened by governing body World Skate on July 4 and will run until July 14.