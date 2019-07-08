UK Leadership race: Boris is frontrunner with 2 weeks to go; Hunt playing 'catch-up'

In just over two weeks time the UK will have a new Prime Minister.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks on course for a resounding victory with a YouGov poll saying he's backed by 74 percent of the party. Well ahead of his rival, current Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt.

The pair will go head-to-head in a TV debate on Tuesday (9 July) where the rivals will be quizzed on their proposals on Brexit and domestic politics.

Over the weekend, Johnson pledged to stick to the 31 October deadline for leaving the EU “come what may,” even after he was warned that more than 30 Tories could rebel to block a no-deal Brexit if he tried to force it through parliament.

A decision on who will succeed Theresa May is being made by Conservative members - 160 thousand people in a country of 65 million.

The last of the postal ballots will be received by members today (8 July) amid revelations that more than a thousand voters have been issued with more than one ballot paper.

They have been warned that if they are caught voting twice they will be expelled from the party.

WATCH: Iain Anderson, a PR consultant who was also once an adviser to veteran Conservative MP Kenneth Clarke says whilst it looks like its home and dry for Boris, there is still time left for campaigning.