Watch: Boris Johnson speaking at the first live hustings for Conservative leadership

Boris Johnson is speaking at the first public hustings for the Conservative leadership.

In his speech to the party membership he has called for the UK to leave the EU with or without a deal and says his vision for a modern Britain is under threat from a Jeremy Corbyn government.

The former foreign secretary, who is the favourite to win the contest, will be quizzed by party members on his plans for Brexit as well as his vision for the party and the country in the future.

Johnson is a controversial candidate having previously been accused of lying about how easy it would be for the UK to leave the European Union and only backing the Leave campaign to further his political ambitions.