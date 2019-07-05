Mediterranean hot tub: Waters around France are already overheating for early summer

Year after year, temperatures in the Mediterranean sea have been steadily rising.

But following the June heat wave, the waters around the French southern coast have already reached near tropical temperatures of 28 degrees - levels usually only experienced in August.

Whilst this may at first be appealing to holidaymakers, the warm temperatures are playing havoc with the sea's flora and fauna, being deadly for some species and attracting other less welcome guests, such as stingrays and jellyfish.

Nathaniel Bensoussan, the coordinator of T-MEDNet, an organisation who have tracked climate change effects in the Mediterranean for the last 20 years, spoke to Euronews about the knock on effects.

The changes effect "more than 80% of the Mediterranean surface" and the temperature has risen "1.4C since 1982," he said.

Moreover, the changing marine conditions can effect the distribution of species, Bensoussan stresses.

Recently, even the Lionfish has established populations in the Mediterranean. Coming from the warm, marine water of the South Pacific and Indian oceans, this could have a devastating effect on the native biodiversity, with its only predator being humans.

The beaches themselves are also less welcoming with warmth providing a breeding ground for bacteria.

WATCH: Nathaniel Bensoussan, the coordinator of T-MEDNet, an organisation that tracks climate change effects in the Mediterranean, says a lot of the impact is unseen.