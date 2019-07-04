Boat carrying 70 migrants capsizes off Tunisian coast

A boat carrying more than 70 migrants capsized off the coast of Tunisia on Wednesday, according to the Tunisian Red Crescent.

The vessel sunk off the town of Zarzis, Red Crescent official Mongi Slim told Reuters, citing information the four initial survivors told the Tunisian coast guard.

One of the four later died in hospital, Slim added.

In a previous incident last May, at least 65 migrants who had left Libya hoping to reach Europe drowned when their boat capsized off the Tunisian coast.

The above picture shows National Guard members patrol the beach in Sousse, Tunisia.