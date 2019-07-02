Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

US threatens €3.5bn extra tariffs on EU produce over aircraft subsidy dispute

By Rachael Kennedy 
Produce from the EU being exported to the US could be facing additional tariffs costing billions of euros, according to a US government statement released on Monday.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) threatened the extra duties on EU produce, saying it was in response to a long-running dispute on subsidies placed on large passenger aircraft.

There were 89 "subheadings" of products listed for the potential new tariffs, which the USTR estimated to be worth $4bn (€3.5bn).

This comes in addition to a list published in April, of which the extra tariffs were estimated to be worth $21bn (€18.5bn).

"USTR is adding to the initial list with the supplemental list in response to public comments and additional analysis," the department said.

Items on the list published on Monday, included:

  • Hams

  • Pork sausages

  • Milk

  • Dairy spreadables

  • Cheese - gouda, edam, romano, reggiano, provolone, blue-veined cheese, parmesan, etc

  • Olives

  • Fruit

  • Coffee

  • Pasta

  • Waffles and wafers

  • Mixed condiments and mixed seasonings

  • Whiskies