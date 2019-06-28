Cuba celebrates 500 years of history through its arts

Havana, the Cuban capital, has re-invented itself to celebrate 500 years of history.

The capital city was founded on November 16th, 1519 under a tropical tree - a ceiba tree which is still there. You can find it near the El Templete church on Plaza de Armas.

During half a millennium, Havana has seen a mixture and fusion of cultures, races, and religions that have left a sublime mark on its people and its art. It's a cosmopolitan and cultural city that cannot be understood without its art.

There are several festivals, parades, and theatre performances happening throughout the year, until November 2019, to celebrate the 500th anniversary.

CUBAN BALLET

The Gran Teatro proudly takes the name of Alicia Alonso, the great dancer, and director of the prestigious National Ballet who brought Cuban dance to the world.

Alberto Méndez, Choreographer of the National Ballet said, "When there's a ballet production on show, the theatres are full. The ballet has a huge public response because we've had many years with new premieres, new dancers. The dancers change completely. We've been in this renewal stage for about 60 years now."

Since then, renowned dancers have emerged from this stage into the world.

CELEBRATE CUBA

The best way to visit Havana is to wander through its tree-lined avenues, lively streets and its vibrant squares, following the Cuban music.