Watch: UK sculpture display brings art to the people

In London's largest display of free outdoor art, this display has brought art to the people.

Frieze Sculpture, the art fair's annual outdoor exhibition features towering sculptures created by more than 20 international artists. Rather than the traditional method of displaying art that imitates people's lives, this exhibition has placed the art amongst the people.

Visitors so far are enjoying the display, with some noting that the scale of the pieces allows the viewer to engage with the art in unusual ways. Being able to approach displays "from whatever distance you want and obviously view it how you want to" is "the best thing about art," said Londoner Sabrina Said, commenting on Joanna Rajkowska's sculpture "The Hatchling".

Rajkowska's "The Hatchling" is a large-scale replica of an egg that emits sounds of hatching birds. Other works include Tracey Emin's "When I Sleep", Zak Ove's "Autonomous Morris", Huma Bhabha's "Receiver" and Bill Woodrow's "Celloswarm".