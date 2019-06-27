Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi, 92, seriously ill after being rushed to hospital

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi was rushed to hospital today, a close aide said on Twitter.

Essebsi, 92, was taken to a military hospital after suffering what the presidency called a "severe health crisis". Essebsi had been briefly hospitalised last week as well.

Aide Firas Guefrech added on Thursday that Essebsi's condition was "stable."

"Please do not be misled by rumours," Guefrech noted without specifying whether Essebsi's condition was 'stable but critical' or not.

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said on Facebook that he visited Essebsi in hospital and called for people to stop spreading "fake news" about his health.

"I assure Tunisians that the president of the republic is in the process of receiving all the necessary attention he needs from the most efficient medical practitioners," he wrote.

كنت منذ قليل في زيارة إلى سيادة رئيس الجمهورية الباجي قائد السبسي في المستشفى العسكري حيث يتلقى حاليا العلاج بعد إصابته... Publiée par ‎يوسف الشاهد Youssef Chahed‎ sur Jeudi 27 juin 2019

Tunisia’s first freely elected president, Essebsi won office in 2014. He recently announced he wouldn’t run again in elections this November, saying a younger person should lead the country

They will be the third set of polls in which Tunisians can vote freely following the 2011 revolution that toppled autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who ruled for 23 years.

Essebsi, a former parliamentary speaker under Ben Ali, has been the dominant figure in the North African country since his election in 2014, despite constitutional rules limiting his powers to defence and foreign relations. But he has lost influence since prime minister Youssed Chaded took office as prime minister in 2016.