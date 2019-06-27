Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Explosion on main street in central Tunis, suicide bomber targets police car

By Euronews 
A crowd gathered at the scene of the blast in Tunis
A crowd gathered at the scene of the blast in Tunis
Copyright
REUTERS
An explosion was detonated in front of a police car in central Tunis on Thursday.

Two police officers and three civilians were injured in the blast on Avenue Charles de Gaulle, according to the Tunisia Interior Ministry.

An AFP journalist said body parts were littering the pavement near the blast, which happened close to the French Embassy and the major thoroughfare of Ave Habib Bourguiba.

The Interior Ministry said a second suicide bomber blew himself up near a police station elsewhere in the capital.

Jean-Charles Brisard, President of the Terrorism Analysis Center at Sciences Po Strasbourg, said the first blast happened close to the site of a similar attack on two police officers on October 28, 2018.

REUTERS
Security officials closed off the scene of the blast in central Tunis

