Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign to 'Keep America Great'

Some had queued over night but eventually Trump supporters streamed into an Orlando stadium to hear the US president kick off his 2020 re-election campaign.

Promising the "mother of all rallies" around 20,000 people were there to hear the man they say has their interests at heart, tackling immigration and creating jobs.

"Exactly four years ago this week I announced my campaign for President of the United States. And it turned out to be more than just a political campaign, but it turned out to be a great political movement because of you. A great movement," US President Donald Trump told his supporters.

Changing his former slogan "Make America Great Again" to "Keep America Great" Trump sought to connect his first term to the goals he still hopes to achieve with four more years.

"We're going to have over 400 miles of wall built by the end of next year, it's moving rapidly. And you know we couldn't get the wall approved by the Democrats even though they voted for it four years ago and six years ago....

... It's moving along rapidly, it's beautiful. I changed the design. It's stronger, bigger, better and cheaper," Trump added.

But not everyone welcomed Trump to Florida. Hundreds of protesters gathered nearby carrying placards saying "punch Trump" and "Lock him up".

According to three polls including one from Fox News, Trump is currently behind the top potential Democrat candidates in several key battleground states. However Trump has dismissed this as "Fake news".