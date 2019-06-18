'Biggest Hobby Horse event in the world' takes place in Finland

What organisers called “the biggest hobby horse event in the world” took place Saturday in Seinajoki, western Finland. It was the annual national championships for a 'sport' that simulates the gymnastic elements of real-life horseback riding.

Young women from 10-to-18 galloped, jumped and pranced with their homemade stuffed horse heads on a wooden stick in the physically demanding competition as over 2,500 spectators watched.

The competition mimics traditional equestrian events, like show jumping and dressing.

The highlight of Saturday’s event came as Marie Karkkainen of Finland scored the country’s new hobby-horse high jumping record, leaping over a bar set at 1.41 meters (4 feet, 7 inches) high.