Mexican President offers “outstretched hand” to Trump after averting tariff war

The Mexican government is promising humanitarian aid to Central American refugees blocked in the country because of new tighter controls on the US border.

Would-be migrants entering Mexico from the south say they are now in limbo.

"It's too dangerous right now to leave the shelter given what’s happening,” says Salvadoran migrant Yesenia Garcia. “If you leave then you’re detained and returned to your country."

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promised to stem the flow of migrants entering the United States after Donald Trump’s government threatened to impose import tariffs on Mexican goods.

"I’m not going to wave a fist at the US I’m offering an outstretched hand,” Lopez Obrador told a rally in Tijuana. “That's why I repeat our desire for friendship, dialogue and collaboration".

However, he also said he would not allow his country to be humiliated.