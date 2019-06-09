Kazakhstan votes for a new President in snap election

The 12 million registered electors of Kazakhstan are voting to choose a new President today, but there’s little suspense over who’s going to win.

Power in the oil and mineral-rich former Soviet republic is jealously guarded by the ruling Nur Otan party, and it’s never held an election that’s been judged free and fair by independent observers.

The party controls official media channels, access to the internet is limited and police regularly arrest those who attend opposition gatherings.

Nur Otan’s candidate is the interim president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the only real question hanging over Sunday’s vote is what his winning margin will be.

The election was called after outgoing president Nursultan Nazarbayev announced his retirement - following three decades in power.

