Fire breaks out at London flats as 100 firefighters deal with emergency

At least 15 fire engines and 100 firefighters were called to a blaze at a block of flats in London on Sunday.

The fire broke out on De Pass Gardens in Barking in the east of the city. It started around 1630 CET.

Fire crews from Barking, Dagenham and East Ham were among those stations dealing with the blaze.

The ground floor to the sixth floor were alight, fire crews said.

There were no reports of injuries and cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The city's Metropolitan Police said they were helping to deal with a major incident.

People were moved from nearby flats as a safety precaution.

London Fire Brigade say the fire is now under control.