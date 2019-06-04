Watch: Youth climate change demonstrators protest in German parliament

A group of protesters brought the ever-growing youth climate movement to Germany's parliament on Tuesday.

They held up a banner and staged a "lie in" on the floor of the Bundestag.

Between 50 and 70 people participated in the demonstration, which took place as 317 youth members held a mock parliament session.

Participants from the youth wing of the conservative CDU/CSU parties booed the protesters.

Parliament president Wolfgang Schaeuble joked that while they'd normally be kicked out, they could stay until the following day when "I have to open the parliament session".

One of the protesters Maximilian Reimann said that Schaeuble's reaction was "cool", but "we don't need any more coolness we need panic. But a good sort of panic that can be used constructively and can beat this climate crisis."