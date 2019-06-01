What's on in June? An agenda of cultural events across Europe

A Taste of London

Where: London, UK

When: 19th - 23rd June

At a Taste of London, you’re invited to sample signature dishes made by World-class chefs at one of London’s most exciting culinary events. You can enjoy an alfresco feast, live entertainment, take part in masterclasses and watch demonstrations from experts in the field. Many of the events have been inspired by the theme ‘Wild in the City’, so prepare to awaken your culinary senses and even learn how to grow your own fresh ingredients to make gourmet dishes at home!

Masterclasses and demonstrations we recommend:

‘Wild Kitchen’ - Transform your outdoor urban space into a vegetable growing paradise, observe how to grow exotic Thai herbs in your own home and learn how to forage with River Cottage Tutor and Author Steven Lamb.

Artisan producers to look out for:

‘Brook Vegan Foods’ - Luxury ‘ready meals’ with an environmental conscience.

‘Holy Moly Dips’ - Natural vegan dips free from preservatives.

Karneval der Kulturen, Carnival of Cultures

Where: Berlin, Germany

When: 7th - 10th June

Carnival Karneval der Kulturen

1.5 million visitors will be celebrating Berlin’s four-day multicultural carnival in the streets of Kreuzberg this June. The open-air festival offers a range of performances, festivals and parties from different people in the community - one that makes Berlin so wonderfully diverse. Karneval der Kulturen champions having a returnable system at the event’s food and drink stands to avoid any single-use plastic and unnecessary waste. We’ve all walked away from festivals and witnessed a newly formed carpet of crushed plastic, so we admire their commitment to deter festival goers from buying throwaway plastic cups from other vendors.

Art Basel

Where: Basel, Switzerland

When: 13th June - 16th June

Art Basel

The annual event ‘Art Basel’ will once again be bringing the international world of art together in the Swiss cultural capital, to celebrate the works of over 4,000 artists. Enjoy a plethora of paintings, drawings, sculpture, prints, photography, installations, digital art and video to immerse yourself in Modern and Contemporary art. The event will host a series of events, exhibitions and insightful talks from art world experts that will invite you to reflect on topics that concern the art scene across the world. We’ve picked out a couple of talks we think will provoke an interesting discussion about Art’s environmental impact.

Artworld Talk / The Carbon Footprint of Contemporary Art - the environmental impact of the art exhibition movement - Are art organisations becoming more ecologically responsible?

‘Artworld Talk / Let’s Talk About the Weather’ - Can artists have an effective and positive impact on our relationship with nature?

Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Where: Paris, France

When: 18th June - 23rd June

Men’s Fashion Week is on in Milan, London, New York and Paris this June, but we’re interested to see how environmentally conscious Paris is this year, in light of its new environmental plan. In February of this year, Paris announced that by 2024 it aims to be the world’s most sustainable fashion capital. The ‘Paris Good Fashion Plan’ will focus on improving traceability and sourcing, creating a circular economy and making sure that energy used is more sustainable, according to WWD. In June, we are to expect a more detailed project outline of recycled fashion campaigns and conferences that will be held to discuss sustainability. With Paris’ commitment to this initiative in mind, we’re excited to see how industry players are beginning to implement these eco-conscious practices.

The London Festival of Architecture

Where: London, UK

When: 1st - 30th June

Build a Green Wall

The London Festival of Architecture will be hosting more than 400 events this June, with a range of events and activities to invite everyone to consider architecture and the city. From exhibitions and workshops to discussions and debates, there is something for everyone at this ‘boundaries’ themed event. We’ve made a list of the events that caught our eye.

Build a Green Wall: Bring People Together - Why green walls soften physical boundaries and encourage biodiversity.

Sustainability and Social Change: Architype’s Open Studio - a celebration of 30 years of pushing sustainability and how design can achieve zero-carbon targets

Sustainable Architecture: An Immersive Exhibition - Demonstrating how a sustainable ethos requires no architectural compromise.

Social Fabrics: Architectures for A New Fashion Economy - an environmentally friendly alternative to fast fashion

Pause - Reflecting on the impact of simple daily activities on the environment