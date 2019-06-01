Champions League final 2019 in photos

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur face off Saturday in an all-English Champions League final.
By the end of the first half, Liverpool led Tottenham Hotspur after Mohamed Salah scored a penalty kick in the first two minutes of the game.
Both teams fought hard to make it to the showpiece event of European football.
Liverpool made it to the final by defeating Barcelona 4-0 in early May, overturning a first-leg deficit in a stunning win.
Tottenham Hotspur beat Ajax in a dramatic win in Amsterdam, eliminating the Dutch club on the away goals rule after scoring a third goal in the last minute of the game.
Liverpool was in the Champions League final last year but lost to Real Madrid.