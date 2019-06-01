BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Spain

Champions League final 2019 in photos

 Comments
By Lauren Chadwick 
Champions League final 2019 in photos
Copyright
REUTERS/Susana Vera
Text size Aa Aa

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur face off Saturday in an all-English Champions League final.

By the end of the first half, Liverpool led Tottenham Hotspur after Mohamed Salah scored a penalty kick in the first two minutes of the game.

Both teams fought hard to make it to the showpiece event of European football.

Liverpool made it to the final by defeating Barcelona 4-0 in early May, overturning a first-leg deficit in a stunning win.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Ajax in a dramatic win in Amsterdam, eliminating the Dutch club on the away goals rule after scoring a third goal in the last minute of the game.

Liverpool was in the Champions League final last year but lost to Real Madrid.

Here are some photos from the Champions League final:

REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Fans react to Salah's penalty in his hometown in Egypt.REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Spurs fans watch the final in London.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool fans watch the game in Liverpool.REUTERS/Phil Noble
REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in actionREUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach