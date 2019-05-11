Fashion show for Mother's Day in Peru prison

Mothers in a prison in Peru's capital Lima celebrated Mother's Day on Friday with a fashion show of items designed and created by female inmates.

The event was entitled "Warmipa Soncco" or "the heart of a woman" in Quechua, an indigenous language.

Women showcased shoes, purses, clothing, evening gowns, wedding dresses and jewellery that they have designed and created under a programme called "Productive Prisons".

The programme is funded by the Peruvian government and aims to assist jailed women to learn a trade.