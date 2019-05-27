Liviu Dragnea, Romania's most powerful politician, sentenced to jail for corruption

Romania's most powerful politician has been sentenced to prison after a conviction was upheld by the country's Supreme Court.

Social Democrat Party leader Liviu Dragnea had appealed after being found guilty of inciting others to commit abuse of office.

The conviction has been upheld, carrying with it a three and a half year prison sentence. Monday's conviction is final.

He also has a previous conviction in a vote-rigging case.

Dragnea, who is also speaker of the lower house of parliament, appealed the initial verdict last year.

On Monday he was expected to be taken into custody by police.

Romania is ranked one of the most corrupt members of the EU by Transparency International.

The country has been rocked over the last two years by protests at what campaigners claim are politicians’ attempts to decriminalise some corruption offences and weaken the judiciary.

More: Journalists 'under political pressure' after Dragnea claims