Romania anti-corruption referendum — what you need to know | Euronews answers

Romanians will vote in a national referendum on controversial anti-corruption and judicial reforms, which will be held in tandem with the European elections on May 26.

Here's what you need to know:

What are Romanians voting on?

As citizens head to the polls, they will be voting on two awkwardly worded questions, which essentially ask Romanians if they want to take a stand against criminal law changes that the parliament adopted on April 24:

"Do you support a ban on amnesty and pardon in cases related to corruption?" "Do you support the ban on the adoption by the government of emergency ordinances in the field of crimes, punishments and judicial organisation and the extension of the right to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court?"

The parliament, dominated by the Social Democrat Party (PSD), recently voted to amend aspects of the country’s judicial system, which aimed to put an end to several ongoing corruption investigations and court cases involving high-ranking politicians and dignitaries.

They voted by a majority of 181 votes to alter the code of criminal procedure, making the statute of limitations shorter and lowering sentences for some offences.

The second referendum question addresses the right of the executive to issue emergency ordinances — these measures take effect immediately after being tabled, even if the house votes against them.

They are a means of the executive making legislative changes quickly without having them debated or modified in parliament where the opposition would have its say.

Who supports the referendum?

Centre-right President Klaus Iohannis launched the referendum on April 25, with Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea seeing it as a move to gain more popularity ahead of presidential elections in November or December 2019, when Iohannis is likely to seek a second mandate.

Iohannis said the referendum was "also a referendum on the PSD" and a chance to teach the ruling left-wing social democrats “a lesson”.

Many PSD leaders have been or are currently being investigated in corruption-related cases, with Dragnea striving to modify the penal code and anti-corruption laws for this reason.

Dragnea himself served a suspended jail term and is awaiting the verdict in a second case.

While the referendum will not be binding, Iohannis has insisted the result will “send a signal”.

How has the government changed the rules?

The Romanian government adopted a decree at the beginning of May modifying the referendum threshold, meaning it will only be valid if at least 30% of those enrolled on the electoral register turn up at polling stations.

Prior to this, the referendum would have been valid if 30% of citizens enrolled on the voter register.

Many saw it as a strategy from the PSD to make sure the referendum failed, but when questioned on the matter Dragnea said: “I do not know the subject so I cannot comment on it.”

How widespread is corruption in Romania?

Romania has repeatedly locked horns with the European Union over a series of judicial reforms proposed by the PSD, which Brussels thinks will hinder the fight against corruption.

It was the fourth most corrupt state in the European Union after Hungary, Greece, and Bulgaria in Transparency International's annual Corruption Perceptions Index, coming 61st out of 180 countries overall.