Romania suitcase mystery: journalists 'under political pressure' after Dragnea claims

Investigative journalists who have published claims about Romania’s most powerful politician say they’ve come under political pressure to reveal their sources. The Bucharest-based RISE Project claims a suitcase full of documents links Liviu Dragnea to a road construction firm, Tel Drum, that has been accused of fraudulently obtaining public cash. Dragnea, who heads up Romania’s ruling Social Democrats (PSD), denies the allegations. The suitcase was discovered by a peasant in a rural part of southern Romania and handed over to the journalists via an intermediary.