South Korean film 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

By Euronews 
[This year's winner of the Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film festival has been awarded to South Korean director Bong Joon-ho for his film 'Parasite'.

The black comedy, based on class struggle, had been one for the pre-competition favourites.

"The film was made possible because of the great actors involved," said Bong. "All the others actors are here in Seoul right now, and I really want to share this honour and enjoy it with them as well."

French-Senagalese filmmaker Mati Diop was awarded the Grand Prix of the Jury for 'Atlantique', a tale of desperate young Africans emigrating to Europe in search of a better life. Diop is the first black, female director to be honoured at Cannes in it's 72-year history.

"I found myself at a very special time when so many young people were leaving the Senegalese coast to go to Spain, leaving unemployment, very difficult living conditions, and I was there, a close witness to that moment."

Antonio Banderas received the Best Actor Award for his performance in Spanish director Pedro Almadovar's 'Dolor y Gloria' (Pain and Glory). Banderas' role has been described as that of a kind of alter-ego to Almodovar.
"Probably, if you think about, he is more Pedro Almodovar than Pedro Almodovar, said Banderas ."We all hide somebody inside..........when I read this script, I was very surprised, I've been friends with Pedro for such a long time. We always have our friendship moving in the same kind of universe, and that universe has limits, because Pedro is very private person. So when I read the script I just saw something that was close to the movie confessional."

A full list of winners at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival can be found here