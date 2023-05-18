Watch: Cannes film festival day two

'Shoplifters' director Hirokazu Kore-eda returned to the Cannes Film Festival to premiere his drama "Monster" in competition for the Palme d'Or on Wednesday.

The film marks the seventh from the Japanese filmmaker to be selected for the festival's main competition. 'Shoplifters' won Cannes' coveted top prize in 2018, after his 2013 film 'Like Father, Like Son' took the Jury Prize. His 2022 'Broker' was awarded the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.

'Monster' explores the truth behind the changed behaviour of a schoolchild, as the story takes in the points of view of the student, his mother, and his teacher. It is one of 21 films competing for the Palme d'Or.