Police in France hunt for suspected bomber after 13 people were injured in a blast in Lyon

Police in France are asking for help in their hunt for a man they suspect placed a parcel bomb in central Lyon on Friday that injured 13 people.

Visiting the scene, the Interior Minister announced extra security measures in public places as anti-terrorist prosecutors took the lead in the investigation.

The victims included an eight-year-old girl although her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police and officials said the suspect was captured on security video leaving a bag in front of a bakery shortly before an explosion occurred at around 5:30 pm.

Sources described the suspected attacker as a European or North African male, seen wearing beige Bermuda shorts, an army-green scarf or head wrap and dark glasses.

France's President Emmanuel Macron called the incident an "attack" and said his thoughts were with the injured victims.

The explosion in the country's third biggest city, came as French people were preparing to vote in European elections in what's thought will be a close race.