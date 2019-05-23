Why this polka dot dress has just gone viral

The new polka-dot dress trend is what fashion bloggers are all talking about this season. As we scroll down Instagram, our feeds are quite literally flooded with images of sun-kissed influencers in the dotty dresses, versatile enough to either dress up for work or pair with trainers to the park.

Florals are so last summer, but when it comes to polka dots, one dress in particular has gone viral. We’ll place our bets that you’ve already seen it on the way to work, on the bus or on your colleague at work, as the sold out Zara frock seems to be everywhere we look. The dress is usually available in every size (XS-XL) online for £40 at Zara, but it is currently completely out of stock.

What’s so special about it?

As well as being reasonably priced, Zara’s black and white patterned dress is a desirable low-key monochrome style, light enough for summer but with enough coverage to still be wearing in the autumn months. It’s no wonder the dress is being snapped up as it’s the perfect cross-seasonal piece that will last us. The fit is loose, with a dropped hem and a relaxed waist – so it won’t cling to you in the sun either, when you’re feeling a little…perspired.

And it even doubles as a maternity dress for mums-to-be! Could it be more versatile? The dress has already been spotted on influencers like Hannah Gale, Lily Pebbles and Zoe Sugg, with a combined Instagram following of 10,302,500 million.

Instagram: @hannahgale, @susiejverrill, @bellesboutique, @thehuntermummy

The dress of the season might be all the rage on social media, but firstly, it’s sold out, and secondly, wouldn’t you rather wear a sustainable version?

Here are the best sustainable polka dot dresses on the market:

ELLE Shirt Dress

Our first sustainable alternative to the Zara dress is the beautiful Elle Shirt Dress from Mother of Pearl. The spots are slightly larger and the cut is even more flattering, with wrap around sash waist and pearl buttons.

Elle Shirt Dress, Mother of Pearl,

Buy from Mother of Pearl, £495

Oliver Polka Dot Pocket Front Dress

This eco-friendly frock is even cheaper than the original Zara dress in the sale, made from a stretch jersey fabric and organic cotton. It's super comfortable and perfect for workwear.

Oliver Polka Dot Pocket Front Dress Thought

Buy from Thought, £29

Kopa Dress

Reformation have released this gorgeous mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and short sleeves. A much more stylish substitute for the Zara original we think...

Kopa Dress

Buy from Reformation, $218

Donna Dress Black

The Donna Dress is a similar monochrome look, perfect for warm summer days in the city. This sustainable version is made from soft and comfortable lyocell crepe fabric and has a casual wrap silhouette with hidden pockets. We love!

DONNA DRESS BLACK

Buy from Under Protection, £141