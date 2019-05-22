Watch: Security conscious Queen Elizabeth asks if automatic checkouts can be 'diddled'

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II got a lesson in shopping at the self-service counter when she visited UK supermarket Sainsbury's on Wednesday.

The inquisitive monarch asked if customers could use the system, which functions without a cashier, to steal products.

"You can't diddle it, you can't cheat?" Her Majesty said.

She paid the visit to the pop-up replica of the original Sainsbury's shop in London to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the British high street chain.

The 93-year-old was greeted by Lord John Sainsbury, the great-grandson of the supermarket chain's founder John James Sainsbury.

The Queen was shown how shoppers used self-service tills and paid using their mobile phones, although she did not try it out herself.

She also met members of staff and cut a commemorative birthday cake.