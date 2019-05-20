Young riders sprint on balance bike course in southwest China

More than 240 young riders took on each other in a balance bike race in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality over the weekend.

The cute toddlers, fully equipped with protective gear including helmets, gloves and knee pads, waited eagerly at the starting line. Some of the youngsters wore their favourite mascots like stuffed giraffes, unicorns and Minnie Mouse ears on their helmets in order to give them luck.

Many parents hope that from the races their children can build a strong character and physique.

The event's organisers said the sport is a good exercise for children of all ages.