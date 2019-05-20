'One Europe for All' demonstration held in Vienna

Thousands of protestors in Vienna took to the streets on Sunday in a rally against nationalism.

The demonstration, named 'One Europe for All' has come just a week before the European elections, in which right-wing populists and eurosceptics are predicted to make big gains.

The protest propagated ideals of an inclusive Europe, and urged citizens to vote in the elections.

'One Europe for All' was held just one day after an anti-corruption demonstration took place in front of the Prime Minister's office.

This earlier protest celebrated the resignation of far-right Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, who quit after footage from a hidden-camera suggesting that he was open to corruption was released.