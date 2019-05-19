The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate 1-year wedding anniversary with behind the scenes showreel

The Duke and the Dutchess of Sussex on Sunday released never-before-seen pictures of their wedding to mark their one-year anniversary.

The couple posted 14 images on their Instagram account from their nuptials last year at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The video montage was accompanied by the song "This Little Light of Mine" which was also used as the recessional on their special day.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful," the couple wrote in the post.

Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Take a look...