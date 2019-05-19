BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate 1-year wedding anniversary with behind the scenes showreel

 Comments
By Alice Tidey 
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate 1-year wedding anniversary with behind the scenes showreel
Copyright
NEIL HALL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Text size Aa Aa

The Duke and the Dutchess of Sussex on Sunday released never-before-seen pictures of their wedding to mark their one-year anniversary.

The couple posted 14 images on their Instagram account from their nuptials last year at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The video montage was accompanied by the song "This Little Light of Mine" which was also used as the recessional on their special day.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful," the couple wrote in the post.

Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Take a look...

View this post on Instagram

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on