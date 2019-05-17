Watch: World's first car built from LEGO bricks unveiled in Denmark

A LEGO model of the world's fastest car, a Bugatti Chiro, was unveiled on Friday in Denmark.

More than one million bricks were used to create the world's first all-LEGO car with an engine.

An impressive 13,438 hours of construction went into making the 1,500kg working model, which surprisingly doesn't use any glue to hold it together.

The car is equipped with a rear spoiler, speedometer, front and rear lights, removable steering wheel and brake pedal — all fully functional and built from LEGO Technic elements.

This Bugatti Chiron was produced in Alsace in France and comprises of 339 types of bricks.

While the model can be driven, it doesn't go as fast as its namesake with a top speed of 20 km/h.

The car was unveiled at LEGO House in Billund, Denmark.

"It makes incredibly good sense that we can thrill all our guests here in LEGO House by exhibiting the car, as we’re, in fact, 'the home of the LEGO brick'," said Jesper Vilstrup, Managing Director of LEGO House.

The real car will stay at LEGO House until June 10, before going on tour in France and Germany, among other places for the next 15 weeks.