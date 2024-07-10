Qatar 365 explores some of the best activities to do in Qatar for adventure seekers or dreamers alike, through rock climbing, parkour or with events like the LEGO show to try and build anything one can think of.

Whether you're looking for adventure or a family-friendly activity, Qatar has it all. The Qatar 365 team took part in fun activities enjoyed indoors and outdoors. Let's start with something unexpected: rock climbing. Laila Humairah went to Aspire Zone, home of Qatar's first outdoor climbing facility and EsQalar sports. Climbing enthusiasts can try different techniques - rope climbing, lead climbing, bouldering, or free climbing - on 10,5-metre-high walls made in the likeness of the famous Zekreet rocks in the West of the peninsula.

For a different kind of adventure, Laila met with Talal Altamimi, founder of the Freestylers Tribe, Qatar's pioneering parkour gym. The sport of Parkour is a fusion of running, climbing, jumping, and acrobatics and offers a unique way to conquer obstacles. Talal shared his journey, the challenges he overcame, and the skills he developed. He even designed a program for children, not just to teach them the sport but also to boost their confidence. With the sport's popularity on the rise, Talal envisions parkour as a potential Olympic discipline in the near future.

Finally, Aadel Haleem visited the LEGO show recently held at the Qatar National Convention Center for those looking for a mental rather than physical challenge. Unique Lego displays were constructed over 10,000 square metres; it was the perfect place for kids and the young at heart to admire amazing creations or to use their imagination to play and build with the legendary bricks.