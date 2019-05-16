Fashion company behind Gucci, Balenciaga ceases hiring models under 18

Global fashion company Kering has announced that it will no longer hire models under the age of 18.

Some of the houses owned by the firm include Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen, among others.

Chief Executive Officer François-Henri Pinault said in a statement: "We are conscious of the influence exerted on younger generations in particular by the images produced by our Houses."

The decision comes at a time when regulation for the protection of models is beginning to gain momentum in the fashion industry. Previously, in 2017, Kering signed a charter stipulating its brands would not be permitted to hire models under 16.

Chief Sustainability Officer Marie-Claire Daveu said that "the physiological and psychological maturity of models aged over 18 seems more appropriate to the rhythm and demands that are involved in this profession."

She added Kering is "aware of the role-model element that images produced by our Houses can represent for certain groups of people."

In 2018 the company accumulated revenue of €13.7 billion.