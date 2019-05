A man drove off with a rare vintage Ferrari worth more than €2 million after taking it out for a test in Germany, police say.

He was accompanied when he took the red 288 GTO model out for a spin from a dealership in Dusseldorf on Monday.

But when the staff member got out of the vehicle to change seats, the thief drove off.

Police found the vehicle hidden in a garage in Grevenbroich, 20 kilometres from Dusseldorf, on Tuesday afternoon.

But officers have yet been able to track down the thief.