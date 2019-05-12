Istanbul opposition vows to fight again following election cancellation

Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Istanbul to protest against the cancellation of municipal election results that gave the opposition as winners.

A new vote will take place next month.

The ruling by Turkey’s electoral board prompted allegations of political interference by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party.

"Time will tell what will happen,” said one demonstrator. “But we won’t give up. We won't be afraid. We won't be silent. They can do whatever they want.They can attack as much as they want. They can steal as much as they want. We will show them, sometimes in groups sometimes as individuals. That’s how I see it."

The electoral board said there had been fraud in the vote in March. President Erdogan has dismissed international criticism of the ruling, saying Turks would not bow down to outside interference. Istanbul has long been an AKP stronghold.