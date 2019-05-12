ANC celebrates victory in South African elections

African National Congress supporters have been celebrating victory in South Africa’s general elections, but the party has recorded its worst score since the end of white minority rule 25 years ago.

The ANC got 57% of the vote, enough for an absolute majority, but maybe not enough to allow Cyril Ramaphosa to overcome internal divisions within the party.

The South African President promised to continue the work of his most famous predecessor, saying: “We now have a greater appreciation of what President Nelson Mandela meant during his inauguration on the 10th of May 1994 when he said, ‘Let freedom reign’ ’’.

Turnout was just two thirds of eligible voters.