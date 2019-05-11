US-China trade talks will continue, but so will the tariffs

The talks will continue, but so will the tariffs. That was the outcome of the latest round of trade negotiations between China and the United States in Washington.

The US has upped duties on €180 billion worth of goods after accusing China of going back on previous agreements, designed to answer American concerns on issues such as access to markets and intellectual property rights.

But President Donald Trump tweeted that the talks had been candid and constructive, adding tariffs on China may or may not be removed depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations.

China accuses the United States of proposing a one-sided text for a trade agreement, saying there were passages that offended its national dignity. It denies going back on its previous commitments.