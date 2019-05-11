Libya calls for help against rebel offensive

Libya’s internationally recognised government has called on the United States to halt the military offensive on Tripoli that is being led by rebel forces in the East.

Prime Minister Fayez Serraj told the Wall Street Journal that Libya did not want to return to a Gaddhafi style regime and that Khalifa Haftar is an aspiring dictator. He called on the U.S. to use its influence in the region to stop countries such as Egypt and the United Arab Emirates supporting the offensive.

The United Nations says mediation is the solution to the conflict. Indonesia's U.N. Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, who is acting president of the Security Council, said after a meeting to discuss the crisis: "The Security Council calls for all parties rapidly to return to United Nations political mediation and to commit to a ceasefire and deescalation to help mediation succeed."

Hundreds of Libyans are believed to have been killed since the offensive began in early April. Eastern leader Khaftar claims credit for driving out Islamic State forces from the region.