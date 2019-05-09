Watch: Cockroach bugs Philippines President Duterte

A large cockroach climbed up Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s arm as he spoke at a campaign rally, rushing down the front of his shirt as a female aide tried to brush it off.

Duterte, unfazed by the bug, swatted the cockroach away and joked that it was sent by the opposition party, calling it a “Liberal”.

The cockroach had interrupted a speech that was broadcast live. The image quickly began trending on social media.

Duterte is a controversial figure, known for committing thousands of extrajudicial killings as part of a campaign against drugs.