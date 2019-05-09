Footballer fired after calling in sick so he could get to Ajax match

A Dutch footballer was sacked after calling in sick so he could travel to London and see Ajax play in the Champions League.

Jordie van der Laan told his manager he was too ill to attend training on Tuesday, April 30, before jumping on a plane to the UK capital.

The 25-year-old’s plan fell apart when television cameras picked him up in the crowd at the match between Tottenham and Ajax.

Ajax triumphed in the first leg before Tottenham staged a remarkable comeback to win in Amsterdam and reach the final.

“We wish Jordie all the success in the world and we separated with a handshake,” said Dutch team SC Telstar in a tweet.

The sacked footballer has been making the most of his free time: by trying to get a ticket for yesterday’s semi-final second leg.

“Surely I deserve a ticket for Wednesday’s match now? After all, I am free,” he tweeted, before offering his service to Ajax’s opponents.

“If Tottenham is looking for an attacker, I am free,” he added.